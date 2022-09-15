Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Austin

Police said a call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday of an incident near Reagan and Berkman drives.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting death near the Coronado Hills area in northeast Austin.

Police said a call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday of an incident near Reagan and Berkman drives. Officers responded to the scene within six minutes.

Upon arrival, police found a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound. Officers performed life-saving measures on the victim until EMS medics arrived. Medics then transported the woman to Dell Seton Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly after they arrived.

Detectives are on the scene, looking for witnesses. APD said the woman was shot inside an apartment, but it's not clear at this time if it was her residence.

APD said this incident is currently being investigated as a suspicious death, though that designation could change over the course of the investigation.

Police did not have any details on a suspect as of 6:30 a.m.

No additional information is available at this time.

