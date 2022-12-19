Police investigating suspicious death after man pulled from vehicle in Lady Bird Lake

The initial call to police indicated that a truck had driven off the roadway and into the water, and that gunfire had been heard in the immediate area.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near the pedestrian bridge at Lady Bird Lake.

According to a spokesperson for APD, at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, officers responded to a crash/hot shot call near the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and West Riverside Drive in Downtown Austin.

The caller indicated that a truck had driven off the roadway and into the water. The caller also said that gunfire had been heard in the immediate area around the same time as the crash.

When Austin-Travis County EMS medics and Austin Fire Department crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle in the water. Crews were able to extricate an adult male occupant from inside the vehicle.

Once he was out of the vehicle, crews saw that he had significant trauma on his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

#BREAKING Police are investigating a suspicious here near the intersection of Riverside Dr. and S. Lamar Blvd. our crew saw divers from the fire department searching Lady Bird Lake. @Austin_Police is planning a media briefing soon to give more details. pic.twitter.com/eWE5GVPOF9 — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) December 19, 2022

Police said that some of the man's injuries appear to be consistent with having been struck by gunfire but, at this time, officials are still working to determine the victim's cause of death and what injuries he sustained.

APD said that this appears to be an isolated incident but no one is in custody. Officers are looking for witnesses and don't currently have an exact description of a suspect.

Drivers should expect road closures in the area for some time Monday morning as APD crews continue to investigate.

Anyone who knows anything about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or the APD homicide tip line at 512-477-3588.