Police investigating suspicious death in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a suspicious death in East Austin early Monday morning.
According to the Austin Police Department, officers responded to a call about a man with gunshot wounds on Garcreek Circle near Decker Lane around midnight Monday.
Officers performed life-saving measures in the parking lot of an apartment complex until Austin-Travis County EMS arrived, but the man later died at the scene.
Police said they do not have a suspect in custody.
No additional information is available at this time.
If you have any information regarding this incident, call the police.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: