Police investigating suspicious death in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a suspicious death in East Austin early Monday morning.

According to the Austin Police Department, officers responded to a call about a man with gunshot wounds on Garcreek Circle near Decker Lane around midnight Monday.

Officers performed life-saving measures in the parking lot of an apartment complex until Austin-Travis County EMS arrived, but the man later died at the scene.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody.

No additional information is available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the police.