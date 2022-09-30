Austin police arrest three juvenile suspects in connection to robberies

Austin police have arrested three minors who they believe committed various crimes and robberies throughout September 2022.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested three minors who they believe are behind a series of robberies around the Austin area. Two of the suspects are 14 years old and the third suspect is 15.

The most recent crime happened Tuesday, Sept. 27, at an H-E-B in Lakeline. In a report, APD said the suspects approached their victims aggressively and then assaulted them before demanding their car at gunpoint.

"When the suspects realized children were inside the stolen cars, they were violently pulled out and left in the parking lot," APD said. "There are no reports of severe injuries to any victims or children involved."

A member of the Violent Crimes Task Force saw a black sedan driving recklessly and alerted officers on patrol. The officer who pulled the car over recognized it as a sedan used in the series of crimes committed. Body camera footage also linked the minors to another crime – an attack on a person experiencing homelessness – that happened on Sept.18, police said. In addition, police reported that the suspects fit the descriptions given by victims.

The alleged charges occurring between Sept. 16 and Sept. 27 include robbery by assault, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, assault and auto theft.

Austin police encourage the community to be aware of their surroundings at all times and call 911 if they see suspicious activity.

