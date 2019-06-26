INGLESIDE, Texas — A Sinton High School teenager was laid to rest Thursday, and on that day alleged suspects involved in his shooting were taken into custody.

According to officials, the suspect were arrested for the death of 16-year-old Gavin McFarland who was gunned down during a road rage incident.

San Patricio Sheriff's Office said they arrested two men, 27-year-old Carlos Chumacero is the alleged shooter and is in custody and 26-year-old Henry Gonzales Jr. was arrested in connection with the shooting. The Sheriff's Office is expecting to make more arrests.

Henry Roland Gonzales

KIII

Carlos Chumacero

KIII

According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera, Gavin and his dad were shot early Sunday morning on their way home. The blue pick up truck clipped the McFarland's vehicle, and they followed it. The men got out of the car, and that's when Chumacero pulled the trigger, Gavin died on the scene, and his dad was shot twice but survived.

The Sheriff's Office are glad they have two men in custody but they are anticipating making more arrests with the investigation ongoing.