AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is looking for two people suspected of setting fires in a Walmart bathroom to distract from their shoplifting.

On Friday at around 5:35 p.m., the Austin Fire Department responded to two fires that had been intentionally set in the women's restroom of the Walmart at 12900 North Interstate Highway 35.

The two suspects were seen hiding items around the store and are believed to have set the fires to serve as a distraction while they were shoplifting those items.

The AFD Fire/Arson Investigators are asking for the community's help to identify the two suspects.

RELATED:

Austin homeless couple whose tent was destroyed in fire believes they were targeted

Fire at East Austin duplex that displaced two families ruled as arson

Arson investigator says woman set fire to South Austin four-plex after girlfriend reconnected with ex

The first suspect is a white or Hispanic woman with blue hair, who was wearing a black baseball hat with "100" on it, a white tank top, jeans and red Converse-style shoes.

Austin Fire Department

The second suspect is a white or Hispanic man who was wearing a burnt orange sleeveless shirt and khaki shorts.

Austin Fire Department

The suspects' vehicle is a maroon four-door sedan, similar to a Toyota Camry.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information about the suspects or the crime to call the AFD Fire/Arson Investigators at 512-974-0240 or the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: Reward for tips about San Marcos fire now set at $110,000

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

J.J. Watt giving away a Ford Raptor truck, $100K and chance to meet him

'You left my baby': Mom wants justice for her 4-year-old son

'He got shot': Austin police seeking suspects after apartment shooting sends 1 to hospital

VERIFY: No gold star on your license? Here's what that means for Texans