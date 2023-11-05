'Suspected drunk driver' collides with train following police chase

The driver was later transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. No further information is available regarding the condition of the driver.

AUSTIN, Texas — A police chase has resulted in a vehicle being hit by a train early Friday morning.

At 2:36 a.m. on Friday, May 12, the Austin Police Department (APD) began a chase with a "suspected drunk driver" in the downtown area. The chase began on Neches Street and the driver "sped off" in the eastbound direction on 7th Street.

After the driver sped off, APD continued to follow until the driver collided with a train in the 2300 block of 7th Street. At 2:54 a.m., the Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that medics, alongside firefighters from the Austin Fire Department, were on the scene as well.

Medics confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was pinned-in and was the only occupant. As first responders began the extrication process, both directions of 7th Street was closed.

Three minutes later at 2:57 a.m. ATCEMS stated that the driver was extricated from the vehicle and was declared a "trauma alert." The driver was later transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. No further information is available regarding the condition of the driver.

First responders are still on the scene for "clean-up" of the incident.

Although the crash did not involve a Capital Metro train, the train was on the same tracks that the CapMetro trains use. CapMetro trains are expecting delays this morning due to the crash, according to a spokesperson:

"CapMetro is expecting rails delays this morning due to the overnight crash on CapMetro tracks. Bus bridge will assist customers between MLK and Downtown stations. Thank you for your patience."

