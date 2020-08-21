Suspect shot after firing at deputies, trooper in Hays County

A Hays County sheriff's deputy was also injured, but the injury was unrelated to the gunfire.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect accused of shooting at Hays County sheriff's deputies and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Thursday afternoon was transported to the hospital after law enforcement returned gunfire.

At about 4:40 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to the Wimberley Exxon near Ranch Road 12 and Joe Wimberley Road for reports of someone who was suicidal.

Deputies later learned that same person had stolen a car and was heading north on Ranch Road 12 toward Dripping Springs.

Deputies and the trooper chased after the suspect, and they were able to get the car to come to a stop just east of FM 150.

Once stopped, the suspect began firing at the deputies and the trooper. They shot back, striking the suspect, according to the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect's condition is unknown at this time.

A deputy was also injured and taken to a local hospital. The injury, however, was not related to the gunfire and was non-life-threatening.

According to Charley Wilkinson, the executive director of Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT), the suspect also rammed DPS and Hays County vehicles.

OIS, Hays Co /DPS pursuit stolen vehicle & gun. Subject rams DPS & Hays Co vehicles.Deputy with non-life threatening injuries. All other Deputies & Troopers ok! Staff Attys Allyssa Urban & Jessica Dunn worked CLEAT’s 69th OIS, 2020 @CLEAT @NAPOpolice @Jennifer_cleat @cjones_cleat — Charley Wilkison (@charleywilkison) August 21, 2020

The Texas Rangers and the Hays County Sheriff's Office will continue the investigation.