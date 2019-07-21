AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The first incident happened shortly after 10:30 Saturday night near Turtle Creek Boulevard and South First Street in South Austin.

Police said medics took one person to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. They have not reported whether anyone is in custody yet.

The second shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near the ARCH downtown, which is on Seventh and Red River. According to an affidavit, a warrant has been issued for a suspect linked to this shooting.

Police believe Reginald Michael Lee is responsible for shooting a woman multiple times after getting in an altercation with her. The altercation was caught on HALO surveillance video.

The victim told police Lee was talking to her brother on Saturday night at the Teji's restaurant when she noticed he had a gun. According to the affidavit, the incident was a continuation of an incident that happened at Teji's the week before.

The victim states she hit Lee once to give her siblings time to get out of Teji's. After running away, the victim and her siblings arrived on the corner of Seventh and Red River Streets.

Police said Lee and another woman begin walking towards the victim and a fight between the two females broke out. Lee is believed to have then jumped on the victim's back, hitting her.

The victim told police Lee stopped hitting her and pulled a gun out of his waistband, shooting her multiple times. Lee allegedly told the victim, "I want you to die. I'm not going to stop until I kill you."

Lee's gun reportedly jammed during the altercation, he fixed it and continued to shoot the victim. Surveillance video corroborates the altercation and shooting that occurred, police said.

The victim told police she recognized Lee because they are Facebook friends.

Lee has an arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. His bond is set at $150,000.

According to the Austin Police Association, the victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Dell Seton.

"Could this 6-block area be one of the most violent locations in the State of Texas," asked the association on Facebook. "We've lost count on how many shootings and aggravated assaults that have been committed in this area over the past several months. Just this past Friday officers had to be moved from other assignments to the ARCH just to deal with disturbances there. We can guarantee one thing! Our officers and detectives are working their tails off trying to maintain order in the entertainment district of downtown Austin."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

