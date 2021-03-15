Man suspected in San Marcos woman's murder arrested in San Antonio

The woman's body was found on her backyard patio Friday night. A baby lying nearby was not seriously injured.

SAN ANTONIO — San Marcos Police have arrested Kiril St. John Sokoloff, 42, in San Antonio for the murder of a San Marcos woman on Friday evening.

Officers responded to a welfare check call at a residence near the corner of North Bishop Street and Craddock Avenue in San Marcos at 8:34 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival at the residence, officers knocked on the front door and didn’t receive an answer, according to a San Marcos Police news release. The officers said they then went around to the back of the house and discovered a woman’s body on the patio.

She has been identified as Cheryl Ritzer, 36, of San Marcos.

Investigators said evidence at the scene indicated the woman’s death was the result of a homicide. Officers also found an infant lying near the woman. The baby was not seriously injured and was transported to Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin.

On Monday, San Marcos police detectives obtained a warrant for Sokoloff’s arrest on a charge of murder. He was taken into custody in San Antonio and was being transported back to Hays County for booking into the Hays County Jail.