Suspect in quadruple homicide told police it was over stimulus check argument, admitted to murders

The suspect in a quadruple murder at a home in Indianapolis, told police it began with an argument over stimulus check money. According to court documents, Malik Halfacre, 25, also admitted to police he shot and killed four people in the house.

The argument was allegedly with the mother of his 6-month-old daughter at her home at 338 N. Randolph St.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the victims in the shooting:

44-year-old Tomeeka Brown

35-year-old Anthony Johnson

23-year-old Dequan Moore

7-year-old Eve Moore

Halfacre allegedly told police after everyone had been shot, he took money out of the purse of the mother of his child. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting. She was the one who told officers who shot everyone and that Halfacre had taken their baby with him when he left.

The baby was later found at Halfacre's sister's house. He also allegedly confessed to his sister about the killings.

According to police, SWAT found Halfacre hiding in the attic of a friend's house on Eastridge Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident and police said he did not have a gun on him at the time of the arrest.