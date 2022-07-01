Suspect in kidnapping of Burnet girl arrested in Houston

Several law enforcement agencies found the child safe and arrested the 34-year-old suspect.

HOUSTON — A fugitive task force arrested a 34-year-old man Wednesday in Houston after Burnet police said he kidnapped an 11-year-old girl in Burnet.

An Amber Alert was issued for Helen May Marie Pierce Tuesday. Burnet police said she left her home with a man now identified as Robert Charles Broussard.

The Texas Rangers, Harris County Sheriff's Office, Burnet County District Attorney's Office and the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force all worked together to find the girl.

The task force tracked Broussard to Houston where he was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping.

Burnet police said additional charges for Broussard were pending.