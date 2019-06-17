LEANDER, Texas — A man was pronounced dead Monday morning after exchanging gunfire with federal officers outside of a courthouse in Downtown Dallas and, now, Leander ISD leaders are saying he attended school in Central Texas.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Brian Isaack Clyde.

According to Leander ISD, records indicate Clyde graduated from Vandegrift High School in 2015. He enrolled at the school in March 2012. He was also a member of the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program and attended Leander High School for coursework and activities.

According to our news partners at WFAA, the suspect also attended school in Dallas ISD. He withdrew from the district in March 2012.

RELATED:

Raw video captures shootout between gunman, officers outside federal courthouse in Dallas

Gunman killed in shootout with officers outside federal courthouse in downtown Dallas

The incident was caught on camera.

Video shows the suspect fire inside the building from outside. Wearing what appears to be tactical gear, he can be seen running from the building and across the street before collapsing in the parking lot.

Police also conducted a controlled detonation of a suspicious device in his vehicle.

Officials said no officers or citizens were injured in the incident, which occurred at the Earle Cabell Federal Building on Commerce Street.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin man dies after struggling in water during San Marcos tubing trip

'If you hurt her, I'll kill you.' Austin's El Arroyo chimes in on Whataburger acquisition