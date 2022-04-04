x
Crime

Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in Cedar Park

Police first responded to the situation at around 10 p.m. Sunday.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A suspect is in custody following a SWAT situation in Cedar Park late Sunday night into Monday morning.

The Cedar Park Police Department first responded to the situation at around 10 p.m. Sunday night. At around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, the department provided an initial update on Twitter, saying that officers, including SWAT, were responding to a barricaded subject at a home in the 900 block of Elmwood Trail.

Residents of the area were asked to stay inside their homes.

At 4:30 a.m., the department tweeted that the suspect was in custody.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

