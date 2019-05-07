AUSTIN, Texas — The above video aired in June 2019.

Authorities have named a person suspected of stabbing and killing a man in Del Valle.

Deputies said they are searching for Rogaciano Abarca-Castro of Mexico in connection to the stabbing and named him as the suspect.

According to deputies, Abarca-Castro is among the U.S. Marshals' Most Wanted individuals and has an alias of Evelio Ramirez, as well as a nickname of Roga.

Abarca-Castro is said to be a Hispanic male, 5 foot 3 inches tall at 135 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

According to a press release from the Travis County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 15700 block of FM 812 on July 4 regarding a reported stabbing.

Pedro Esteban, Abarca-Castro's brother-in-law, was found bleeding profusely when deputies arrived on the scene. First aid and CPR were administered until medical personnel could arrive.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Esteban was pronounced dead at 9:52 p.m.

RELATED:

Two injured in Williamson County stabbing

Man arrested after stabbing victim with a 12-inch knife, Austin police say

Woman accused of stabbing and stomping on sea turtle nest

TCSO said the stabbing was an isolated incident.

U.S. Marshals' Task Force is assisting in locating the suspect, but it is believed he is likely no longer in Texas.

A warrant of arrest for murder was issued for Abarca-Castro on July, 5, 2019.

As of July 24, 2019, Abarca-Castro is still not in custody.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Meet the Austin woman making hundreds of H-E-B tortillas a day

Hutto man loses leg after exposure to flesh-eating bacteria on Texas coast

A Saga: Austin area described using 'SNL' sketches