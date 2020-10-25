1 dead in suspected homicide in Central East Austin

Austin police say gunshots were reported in the area near 11th and Waller streets around 2 a.m. Sunday.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a suspected homicide in Central East Austin early Sunday morning.

Austin police say gunshots were reported in the area near 11th and Waller streets around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police said a large social gathering had been reported at a nearby club and shortly before 911 started receiving calls, a disturbance had been reported in the area, possibly occurring out in the street.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered two victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The second victim is expected to survive.

Homicide Briefing: 1100 Blk E 11th St https://t.co/tLdLfSyjDx — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) October 25, 2020

It is not known at this time if the death and injuries are a result of the gunshots. Police are asking for anyone with any information or footage related to the incident to contact them. You can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 or the Homicide Unit tip line at 512-477-3588.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.