The Travis County Sheriff's Office has located and arrested a man accused of robbing a Steiner Ranch-area bank on Thursday.

Reports of an armed robbery at the Chase bank on FM 620 and Quinlan Park Road first came in around 1:15 p.m. Callers stated a man walked into the bank, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Officials arrived on scene in less than two minutes. Upon arrival, witnesses said the suspect ran into a heavily wooded area behind the shopping center. Deputies set up a perimeter and started searching alongside K-9 and done unites, but they were unsuccessful.

The sheriff's office said they notified schools in the area as a precaution. They also followed school buses through the area as school let out to ensure student safety.

After a four-hour search, they then scaled down their efforts. The TCSO Special Response team stayed in the area through the evening.

Around 7:47 p.m., the sheriff's office received a tip from a 911 caller so deputies responded to a business on Quinlan Park Road. There, they found suspect Richard Graham, 49, of Austin. He was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

The sheriff's office thanked the Travis County Parks Police, Lakeway Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, LCRA Rangers and the FBI for their assistance.

