AUSTIN, Texas — The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has arrested the suspect accused in a hit-and-run that left a 5-year-old girl dead and sent three people to the hospital in southeast Austin last month.

Jorge Alberto Granados, 22, was arrested in Slidell, Louisiana, on April 16. He will be extradited back to Austin to stand trial under the charge of failure to stop and render aid, a second-degree felony.

Police said the child, who has been identified as Illianna Martinez, died on March 30.

Police said the crash was reported on March 21 at 7:40 a.m. when a car traveling northbound on Palo Blanco Lane turned onto Teri Road and was hit by a truck. The truck struck the car's backend and passenger door.

Officials said the truck had multiple occupants inside, all of which fled the scene. Police said they believe Granados was the driver of the truck after they spoke to witnesses.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this case, call 512-974-5594.

