Suspect arrested in fatal Lockhart shooting

Roberto Cruz is being held on a $2 million bond.

LOCKHART, Texas — A suspect linked to a fatal shooting in Lockhart is now in custody, City leaders said Friday.

Officials said the Lockhart Police Department received reports of a disturbance on the 900 block of East Market Street. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. One was transported to the hospital in serious condition while the other, a 55-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, 49-year-old Roberto Cruz of Lockhart, was located at the scene of the crime and arrested. He was taken to the Caldwell County Jail and booked with a $2 million bond. Cruz is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

A portion of East Market Street was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.