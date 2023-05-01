Suspect arrested in connection with January homicide on N. Lamar

26-year-old Demonte Harris is charged with first degree murder after allegedly killing Fritzgerald Bissereth on January 5 in the 8600 block of N. Lamar Blvd.

AUSTIN, Texas — Members of the U.S. Marshals' Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested 26-year-old Demonte Harris on Thursday in connection with a January shooting that killed a 20-year-old man.

Police responded to a call of a crash just after 1 a.m. in the 8600 block of N. Lamar Boulevard on January 5.

When police arrived on the scene, they located the driver, identified as 20-year-old Fritzgerald Bissereth, who was unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. Bissereth later died on the scene.

Detectives believe that Harris shot Bissereth and left the scene immediately afterward. Harris has been charged with first degree murder in the case.