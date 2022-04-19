x
Crime

Suspect arrested in connection to murder in Waco

Evaristo Jacobo Garcia was arrested after a four-hour standoff in Llano County.

LLANO COUNTY, Texas — A man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a man in Waco last week was arrested in Llano County. Authorities in McLennan County issued a bulletin to law enforcement agencies statewide for Evaristo Jacobo Garcia, the suspect in the murder of Johnny Vidal Hogan last Friday.

Authorities got a tip that he was staying in a small community near Lake Buchanan, about an hour and a half northwest of Austin. That’s when deputies with the Llano County Sheriff’s Office and a SWAT team from Williamson County tried to execute the warrant for his arrest. 

Garcia allegedly barricaded himself for roughly four hours before surrendering to the authorities.

