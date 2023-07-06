Suspect arrested, charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old girl in northeast Austin, police report

Micah Marshall, 17, is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl at an apartment complex off Howard Lane and Dessau Road in June.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) have announced the arrest of 17-year-old Micah Marshall in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl at a northeast Austin apartment complex in June.

Marshall is accused of shooting Mikalah Franklin at The Bridge at Harris Ridge apartment complex in the early morning hours of June 6. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Austin police said calls came in of multiple shots fired in the area of The Bridge at Harris Ridge apartments on Howard Lane at around 1:30 a.m. on June 6. When police arrived on the scene, they found a teen girl, later revealed to be Franklin, suffering from head trauma and gunshot wounds. She was taken to Dell Children's Medical Center, where she later died.

A bond has not been set for Franklin and the investigation is still ongoing.

The incident has been investigated as Austin's 31st homicide of 2023.