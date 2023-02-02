Suspect arrested in connection with 2017 road rage shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached was produced in 2017 at Alfred Lockett's memorial.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has confirmed they have arrested the suspect connected with a road rage shooting death of a UT employee student in 2017.
In 2017, Alfred Lockett, 48, was shot by then 18-year-old Juan De Dios Carbajal-Jaimes after their vehicles collided at the intersection of Parmer Lane and Dessau Road. At the time, the Austin Police Department (APD) stated that Carbajal-Jaimes was in the country illegally and the investigation was being led by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.
On Thursday, Feb. 2, the MCSO confirmed that Carbajal-Jaimes, now 23, was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with murder, which is a first-degree felony. Carbajal-Jaimes' bond has been set at $1 million and APD will have to pick him up within the next 10 days and transfer him back to the City.
Although the warrant for Carbajal-Jaimes' arrest was out of the City of Austin, the U.S. Marshals Office arrested Carbajal-Jaimes due to the circumstances of his citizenship status.
Lockett was honored one month after his death with a flag raising ceremony at UT, where he had worked.