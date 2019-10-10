AUSTIN, Texas — The Marble Falls Police Department charged a 16-year-old student at Marble Falls High School with assault after he allegedly attacked another student in between passing periods.

Because the alleged incident happened during the passing period, police said the classroom's teacher was monitoring the hallway and did not notice the incident.

RELATED:

9-year-old charged with 5 counts of first-degree murder in Illinois

Booming Pflugerville ISD now has its own police department

MFPD said when the teacher returned to the classroom, the students were all back in their seats as though nothing had happened. No students spoke about the incident.

The victim later notified the school's office of the assault, and the MFPD school resource officer began a criminal investigation that resulted in interviewing multiple witnesses.

RELATED:

Recent high school grad killed in her sleep by stray bullet morning of job interview

8 students arrested at Cedar Park Middle School after vandalism investigation

The assault was recorded by another student in the classroom and was posted to social media.

"The Marble Falls Police Department would like to remind everyone that while social media can be an amazing tool for many things, it can also be used to spread a wealth of misinformation and re-victimize individuals in circumstances like these," officials said.

WATCH: Round Rock ISD principal on administrative leave, accused of racism, discrimination

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Crickets take Austin by 'swarm,' causing business to temporarily close

Austin police investigating after scooter thrown through car window in downtown fight

After series of Downtown Austin apartment burglaries, 3 more hit Monday

Joshua Brown had long criminal history including drug dealing, documents show