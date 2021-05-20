Stolen vehicle recovered after carjacking at H-E-B, West Lake Hills police say

The vehicle was reportedly carjacked on Tuesday.

WEST LAKE HILLS, Texas — The West Lake Hills Police Department announced the recovery of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post, the car was reportedly stolen from its owners on May 18. Officers responded to the 911 call at approximately 9:25 p.m.

The incident took place at an H-E-B at 701 South Capital of Texas Highway, according to West Lake Hills PD. Both victims cooperated with the suspects and were uninjured.

Officers were able to gather evidence from the crime scene and began an investigation.

On May 19, at approximately 7:15 p.m., detectives with West Lake Hills PD were told that the stolen vehicle had been recovered. Officers said the driver, who attempted to flee the scene, was arrested and transported to Travis County Jail.

West Lake Hills PD extends their gratitude to the Austin Police Department's officers who helped recover the vehicle.