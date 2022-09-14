Stolen car chase leads to wreck on North Lamar Boulevard

The incident began when police spotted a woman on the hood of a moving car.

AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been arrested after a stolen car chase led to a wreck on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin late Tuesday night.

The incident began at around 11:45 p.m. when police spotted a woman on the hood of a moving car on North Lamar, near Crestview Station. Police said the car belonged to the woman on the hood, and she was trying to stop someone from stealing it.

When the car came to a stop, the woman was able to get off the hood. She was not injured, bur police said the car thief took off only to wreck and roll the stolen car just south of the Triangle.

The driver was taken to a hospital and has been arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

No additional information is available at this time.

