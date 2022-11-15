Police hoping for new leads in 1995 murder in East Austin

Stephen Arevalo, 30, was found stabbed to death on East Sixth Street on Thanksgiving 27 years ago. Police still don't know who killed him.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's been 27 years since Stephen Arevalo's death, but Austin police and Arevalo's family haven't given up hope that the case will one day be solved.

On Tuesday, the Austin Police Department's Missing Persons/Cold Case Unit put out a call asking anyone with new information to come forward and help solve Arevalo's murder.

Police said on Nov. 23, 1995, at approximately 6 a.m., officers responded to a service call in the 900 block of East Sixth Street. When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Arevalo unconscious with stab wounds to his body. He died at the scene.

A family member told police that he got up to make coffee and noticed the back screen door of the house opened. When he checked the door, he saw Arevalo lying on the ground, bleeding.

Police said Arevalo was last seen alive at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 23, when his brother and cousin dropped him off in the alley behind the house. Two hours later, a different family member staying in the house saw the light of the backyard shed. They also reported seeing a mid-1980s black GMC or Chevrolet pick-up speeding out of the alley.

Arevalo's family was looking forward to celebrating Thanksgiving later that day. Police said Arevelo's wife, Mary Anne, described him as a loving husband and father. His two daughters were toddlers at the time of his death.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this case to reach out. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers app. Crime Stoppers may offer a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

You may also contact the APD Cold Case-Homicide Unit at apdcoldcasemissingpersons@austintexas.gov.

