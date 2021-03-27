Blue Alert issued for DeArthur Pinson Jr. wanted in connection to shooting of state trooper near Mexia

The trooper was flown to the hospital and is in critical condition, DPS said.

MEXIA, Texas — A blue alert was issued for the man who is wanted in connection to the shooting of a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper near Mexia Friday night.

DeArthur Pinson Jr., 36, reportedly shot the trooper at FM 2838 and Highway 84 near Mexia, according to DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard. The trooper was flown to the hospital and is in critical condition, Howard said.

Details of what led to the shooting are unknown at this time.

Pinson Jr. is still on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous. DPS said he should not be approached.

He was last seen at Highway 84/FM 480 Coolidge, Texas at 5:50 p.m. on March 26 wearing glasses, a black hoodie, and shorts with a stripe down the side. He also has facial hair.

If you have any information about this case and/or know his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.