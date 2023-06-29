One person stabbed and taken to hospital in southeast Austin

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a stabbing that happened in southeast Austin Thursday afternoon.

APD officials say officers arrived in the 2000 block of Kenneth Avenue just after 12:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from life-threatening wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital.

APD is still investigating the incident. There is currently no information on the suspect.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with KVUE for the latest news.