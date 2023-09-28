Person of interest identified after stabbing in Downtown Austin

One person was hurt in the stabbing which happened in the Seaholm District.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are searching for a possible suspect after a stabbing in downtown Austin.

According to the Austin Police Department (APD), an urgent service call came in Thursday just after 5:30 a.m. on West Avenue near West 3rd Street, which is in the Seaholm District.

When they arrived, police said they found a person with stab wounds. The person was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with APD later identified a man as a person of interest in connection to the stabbing. In the surveillance footage, APD says the man was last seen carrying a brown and gray backpack. He was wearing black pants, a black shirt, and black shoes with a turquoise head covering at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police or the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.