'Just keep praying': St. Louis student recovering after school shooting

ST. LOUIS — A fatal shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis has left families in despair and a community riddled with grief.

A 15-year-old student, Alex Bell, and a 61-year-old teacher, Jean Kuczka, were killed Monday morning.

Many lives were diverted that day. That included VonDina Washington's son Brian, a student at CVPA.

Brian goes to school for visual arts and his mom said he can draw well.

"He is still alive. He was shot in both hands and has a bullet in his neck that missed his main artery," Washington said.

She said her son jumped out of a two-story window to save his life.

"He is still conscious, he is still talking, and he is still in his right mind. Thank you SLMPD, EMS and the staff at CVPA. But we bless God and just keep praying," she said.

On Tuesday morning, she said her son has a long road to recovery and asked for prayers for total restoration. He was released from the hospital Tuesday evening and will continue his road to recovery from home.

Washington said she plans to create a GoFundMe to help with the medical bill. She said they have insurance but the deductible on this will be expensive.

For now, she's posted this information for donations:

Cash App - $VOW37

Venmo - VOWLLC

Zelle - vwashington81@gmail.com

Apple Pay - 3142267350

Resources

As a result of the shooting, St. Louis-area students, teachers and parents may feel their mental health start to be affected, but they don't have to go through this alone.

There are several free resources available for those struggling.

For students, staff and families of CVPA, school counselors are available and will continue to avail themselves for as long as needed, according to St. Louis Public Schools.