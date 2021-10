Officers were called out to a neighborhood near U.S. 290 and Menchaca Road.

AUSTIN, Texas — A SWAT team with the Austin Police Department has been called out to a neighborhood in South Austin near U.S. 290 Monday morning.

The APD said at around 9 a.m. the team is responding to the 1300 block of Southport Drive, which is near U.S. 290 and Menchaca Road.

Police said streets nearby may be shut down, so drivers are advised to avoid the area.

A media briefing is expected sometime Monday morning.