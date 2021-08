The incident happened late Wednesday night at the Stassney Woods apartment complex.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a stabbing in southeast Austin late Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Stassney Woods apartment complex on East Stassney Lane near Interstate 35.

It is not clear what led up to the incident, but police said the victim ran to a nearby Texaco gas station and has life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said if a suspect is in custody.

No additional information is available at this time.