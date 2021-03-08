Man in critical condition after shooting in southeast Austin

The incident occurred on Cromwell Circle near East Oltorf Street at around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a southeast Austin apartment complex at around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Cromwell Circle near East Oltorf Street. A 46-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries after someone fired multiple gunshots and ran off.

The victim is in critical condition and was in surgery as of just before 6 a.m.

BREAKING: @Austin_Police on scene of shooting off Cromwell Circle in SE ATX. A 46-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after someone fired multiple gunshots and took off running. @KVUE #DaybreakATX live on scene with updates all morning. pic.twitter.com/Xn8Ho4jva8 — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) August 3, 2021

Police say a suspect is not yet in custody.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.