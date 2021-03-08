Man in critical condition after shooting in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a southeast Austin apartment complex at around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
The incident occurred on Cromwell Circle near East Oltorf Street. A 46-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries after someone fired multiple gunshots and ran off.
The victim is in critical condition and was in surgery as of just before 6 a.m.
Police say a suspect is not yet in custody.
No additional information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
