Crime

Man in critical condition after shooting in southeast Austin

The incident occurred on Cromwell Circle near East Oltorf Street at around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a southeast Austin apartment complex at around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Cromwell Circle near East Oltorf Street. A 46-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries after someone fired multiple gunshots and ran off.

The victim is in critical condition and was in surgery as of just before 6 a.m.

Police say a suspect is not yet in custody.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

