1 hurt in southeast Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was injured in a shooting in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning.

Police are investigating the shooting, which happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday on Sneed Cove, near Interstate 35 and East Stassney Lane.

Police said the victim drove about two miles away from where the shooting happened, and officers found him near a Fairfield Inn hotel near East St. Elmo Road and I-35. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting or if police have arrested a suspect.

