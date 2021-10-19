3 dead in southeast Austin homicide

Police found all three victims inside a home on Abby Ann Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead inside a home on Abby Ann Lane in Bradshaw Crossing, near Onion Creek.

Police responded to a call for a welfare check just after 11 p.m. Monday. When officers couldn't get a response from anyone inside, they searched the home and found a victim on the ground inside.

Officers forced their way into the home and found three total victims, two adults and one minor.

If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to call APD.

No additional information is available at this time.

