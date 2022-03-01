Police searching for South Austin stabbing suspect

The APD said the incident happened near the South Congress Transit Center in early February.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for a man accused of stabbing another man last month in South Austin.

The APD said it received a shoot/stab call at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Feb. 1. The victim told police a man stabbed him multiple times without provocation. He said he was able to fight off the suspect and run toward the park-and-ride parking lot located east of the South Congress Transit Center.

The victim told police that the suspect remained in the area before walking away westbound along Radam Lane, crossed the street and then walked southbound toward the railroad tracks. The APD said the suspect was last seen walking into the encampments along the south curb line of Radam Lane.

The APD shared the following photos of the suspect:

Anyone with information about this incident, such as the suspect's identity, or other violent crime is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-6664, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

