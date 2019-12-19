AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested after an early morning SWAT call in South Austin on Thursday.

According to Austin police, officers received a tip about possible human trafficking at the Days Inn located off of Ben White Boulevard.

Investigators reportedly went to serve a human trafficking search warrant around 12:30 a.m. when the suspect barricaded himself inside.

Austin police told KVUE after nearly two hours, officers were able to safely place the man in custody.

Police could not confirm at this time if there were any possible human trafficking victims in the room or if the suspect will be charged.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

