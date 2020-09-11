One dead after shooting in South Austin, police say

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 7:27 a.m. Sunday at The Landmark at Barton Creek Apartments in South Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a person Sunday morning in South Austin.

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 7:27 a.m. Sunday at 1781 Spyglass Dr., which is the address for the Landmark at Barton Creek apartment complex.

When officers got to the scene, they found one person had a gunshot wound, and that victim later died.

APD said it was likely the shooter and the victim knew each other.

No further information was immediately available.