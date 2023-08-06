Police looking for suspect in South Austin sexual assault, robbery

The incident occurred on June 4 in the parking lot of the Southpark Ranch Apartments, near South First Street and West Slaughter Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a South Austin robbery and sexual assault.

The Austin Police Department (APD) said the incident occurred at around 10:19 a.m. on June 4 in the parking lot of the Southpark Ranch Apartment Homes, near South First Street and West Slaughter Lane.

As the victim was walking through the parking lot, an armed man approached and threaten them, then immediately robbed them of their belongings. The suspect then sexually assaulted the victim before leaving the scene.

The suspect is described as 18 to 25 years old and between 5 feet, 1 inch and 5 feet, 3 inches tall with a heavy build. He has short black hair, "well kept eyebrows" and no visible tattoos.

The suspect was last seen wearing a bandana and T-shirt similar to the ones show below:

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call APD at 512-974-TIPS or submit a tip anonymously through Capital Area Crime Stoppers, either online or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest.