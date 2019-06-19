AUSTIN, Texas — Some neighbors in South Austin are worried about car break-ins after vehicles were either stolen or burglarized earlier this week.

Austin police told KVUE they responded to a car theft and car burglary at the Bell Quarry Hill Apartments off Convict Hill Road near Highway 290 overnight Sunday.

A neighbor told KVUE someone went through his personal belongings in his car Sunday night too, despite it being a gated community.

He said 12 cars were broken into in a neighborhood further up the road.

“I'm glad that I was fortunate enough that there was no real damage done to me at least,” Christopher Brigante said. “I know other people suffered, but I was lucky I guess in that my car was unlocked and that they didn't smash my windows in."

In an email, Christina Aclin Carter, the regional manager for Bell Quarry Hill, said police are investigating with their full cooperation.

“We are currently gathering as much information as possible, and we will provide information as it is available,” Aclin Carter said.

KVUE checked police data and found this isn't one of the hottest areas for crimes like this. There have been nearly 1,000 theft cases reported to APD this year and nearly 2,100 were reported last year.

“Sadly, there’s always awful people in the world,” Brigante said. “My dad always used to say 'never leave anything in your car worth more than your window.' Because if they want in, they’ll get in.”

