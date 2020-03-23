AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published when the City of Austin decided to require court appearances for Austin's failure to yield crashes.

A man has been charged after he was accused of driving drunk and slamming into a telephone pole, which resulted in the death of a passenger in his car, police said.

The Austin Police Department said Sebastian Michael Dean, 23, was speeding southbound in the 2300 block of S. First St. close to 1:30 a.m. on March 13. The APD said Dean ran a red light at the intersection of South First Street and Oltorf Street before colliding with a telephone pole.

A passenger in the car, Samuel Adam Williams, was taken to a hospital with severe injuries. He later died on March 23.

Dean was arrested and initially charged with intoxication assault, and faces an intoxication manslaughter charge as well, police said.

Anyone with information about the case should call APD at 512-974-4278 or submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This crash marks Austin's 21st deadly crash of 2020. Twenty-two people have died in crashes so far this year in the Austin area. The APD said there were 10 traffic fatalities at this point last year.

