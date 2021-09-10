x
Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in South Austin

Felton Deaunte Armstrong III, 27, was arrested for failure to stop and render aid.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 27-year-old man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Monday, Oct. 11, the Austin Police Department (APD) announced Wednesday. 

Police said officers responded on at approximately 9:42 p.m. on Oct. 11 to the 700 block of E. Ben White Boulevard for an auto-pedestrian crash. The APD said its initial investigation showed a 2005 white Toyota 4Runner, driven by Felton Deaunte Armstrong III, was traveling westbound in the road and struck the pedestrian mid-block. 

The APD said Armstrong left the scene and was later located and arrested for failure to stop and render aid.

Credit: Austin Police Department
This is Austin’s 91st fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 98 fatalities for the year, according to the APD. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 68 fatal crashes resulting in 73 fatalities.

