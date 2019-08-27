ST. LOUIS — 10-year-old Nyla Banks, 45-year-old Antoinette Banks and 46-year-old Gene Watson III were found dead at the Edge Lofts this past weekend.

The two adults were that girl's parents.

Two days ago, Marquis Banks got a chilling phone call to identify two victims. That duo was his mom and little sister.

5 On Your Side spoke to Marquis, who is in utter shock about the loss of his mom and sister.

"They were possibly tortured and they were fearing for their lives, my sister, she's so young, she's just so young. My sister wasn't caught in the crossfire. Someone came in and murdered them. It's a tragic time, it's just reflective everything that's happening in St. Louis." Banks said.

Police said they had multiple puncture wounds. Two were shot, one was stabbed. The Edge Lofts apartment tell us the victim let the guest in and they were there for several hours until neighbors heard a commotion.

Hit with grief, the Banks' tight-knit family is trying to process what exactly happened.

Marquis is shaken, that his only sibling and mom, have been taken away from him.

"I remember when she was born because she was 18 years apart. I just remember holding her and she was just the smallest person, and I named her and I loved her before I even met her, and now she's gone, and now she's gone," Banks said with tears streaming down his face.

Antoinette's cousin, Cheryl Coleman, said Antoinette was a sweetheart and Nyla was a bright shining star.

"She was so full of life. She's a bubbly spirit, we call her Nana the dancer, because she loves to dance," she said.

Nyla's former teacher Brooke Bennett is also grieving saying, "Nyla was an amazing little girl. It is absolutely heartbreaking. There are no words for what the world lost with her life. I had the great pleasure of knowing Nyla for 2 years as her Kindergarten and First Grade teacher, losing a student is like losing a child."

Nyla just started the fourth grade at the Biome School, where she's attended since kindergarten. The Biome School had a crisis team Monday, for anyone needing to grieve.

Even though they are gone, Coleman said Antoinette and Nyla will always shine bright in their hearts.

"Let's try to see who did it, that's the main focus who did it. Their deaths will not be in vain, that it would touch other lives to bring more awareness in the high crime rate that's going on in St. Louis," Coleman adds.

Marquis is pleading anyone who knows anything to say something.

The Homicide Division responded and assumed the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

If you want to help lift the financial burden, you can donate to their GoFundMe clicking here.