AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been charged after being accused of shooting another man multiple times when they arranged to meet up to make a sale through social media.

Police responded to the Wildwood Apartments on Cameron Road around 9:20 a.m. on June 22 after the victim called 911 to report he had been shot. Upon arrival, officials found the victim with numerous gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital and was sedated.

Before his sedation, police said the victim reported he had been robbed. Police then canvassed the scene, located numerous witnesses and eventually obtained a warrant for his cell phone data due to him being unconscious.

Based on their investigation, police believe the victim was in contact with suspect Emilio Ray Colunga-Malave on social media. Using the site's messaging feature, they arranged to meet up at the victim's apartment for the suspect to purchase an item. When Colunga-Malave arrived, the victim came outside and noticed the suspect, someone police said he had made a purchase from in the past, exit a silver SUV.

At this point, police said Colunga-Malave pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and demanded the victim's money. The victim then ran away but was shot multiple times by the suspect. He ran a short distance before collapsing on the ground, police said. Colunga-Malave then walked over to him and asked for his money a second time. After the victim said "no," police said the man shot him again and then fled the scene in his SUV.

RELATED:

Deadly East Austin shooting was ‘completely unprovoked,’ wife says

Officials arrest suspect accused of shooting man in East Austin robbery

Man charged in southeast Austin shooting, accused of throwing rifle into Lady Bird Lake

Police were able to speak with the victim two days later and said he provided them with the suspect's name and social media information. Police discovered this suspect was associated with another offense report.

Police also reported the victim was able to identify the suspect with 100% certainty after being shown a photo lineup on June 25.

Colunga-Malave has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Online records on June 26 indicate he has not yet been arrested.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Hundreds of Brushy Creek fish killed after over 100,000 gallons of sewage leaks from wastewater plant

Parents sue Austin Aquarium claiming lemur bit their daughter

TxDOT to unveil plans to improve traffic along RM 620 at Bee Cave open house