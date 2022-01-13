Sixth Street shooting: Judge declines to lower bond for suspect Jeremiah Tabb

Tabb is charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the shooting, a third-degree felony.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man indicted on an evidence tampering charge in connection with the mass shooting on Sixth Street in June 2021 appeared in a Travis County court Thursday, where a judge declined to lower his bond.

In December 2021, 18-year-old Jeremiah Tabb was indicted on a tampering with evidence charge in connection with the shooting. Tampering with evidence is a third-degree felony.

The indictment alleged Tabb tried to dispose of the weapon De'Ondre Jermirris White is suspected of using in the June 12 mass shooting that left one man dead and 14 others injured.

Tabb was initially arrested for the shooting itself in June. He was charged as an adult for aggravated assault. Those charges were dropped soon after police identified White as the shooter.

White was indicted on a first-degree murder charge over the death of Douglas Kantor, and an additional 14 counts of aggravated assault for the injury of 14 others in the mass shooting back in August.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, a judge declined to lower Tabb's bond. The judge cited that he is a visiting judge, so he was not going to take the liberty of lowering Tabb's bond. However, the judge said Tabb and his representation may take up the issue with the regular judge.

Online records indicate Tabb currently remains in Travis County custody under a $150,000 bond.