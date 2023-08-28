Jury selection to begin in trial for man accused in 2021 6th Street mass shooting

De'ondre White is charged with murder for the 2021 death of Douglas Kantor, as well as 14 counts of aggravated assault.

AUSTIN, Texas — Jury selection will begin Monday for the trial of a man accused in the 2021 mass shooting on Sixth Street that left one man dead and 13 other people injured.

In June 2021, the Austin Police Department reported two groups on East Sixth Street were arguing. At around 1:30 a.m., a gunman fired shots into a large crowd. More than a dozen people were injured, and 25-year-old Douglas Kantor, a New York native visiting Austin, died.

All of the people injured in the shooting were considered bystanders and were not part of the fight between the two groups.

After the shooting, City of Austin leaders implemented the "Safer Sixth Street" initiative and have since approved adding more cameras and lighting in the area, as well as a staging area for first responders on Sixth Street.

Accused gunman De'ondre White is charged with murder for the death of Kantor, as well as 14 counts of aggravated assault, one for each victim in the shooting.

Douglas Kantor's brother, Nick, told KVUE this June that he plans to be in the courtroom when White's trial begins.

Attorneys will pick 12 jurors and alternates to serve on the trial. If the attorneys are able to set the jury on Monday, opening statements could begin as soon as Tuesday.

