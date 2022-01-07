2 crime scenes connected to 1 shooting early Friday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — Officers with the Austin Police Department responded to two crime scenes connected to one shooting early Friday morning.
Police said a man was shot on Sixth Street near Sabine Street just before 2 a.m. Friday. But he wasn't found in Downtown Austin – he was found miles away, near West Parmer Lane.
Police said the man was found on the road and taken to a hospital. He is expected to be OK.
According to police, the clue connecting the two scenes was the gun, which was found in Waller Creek near Sixth Street.
Authorities are still connecting the pieces to try to figure out what happened. Police said they have one person in custody for questioning.
No additional information is available at this time.
