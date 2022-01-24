Austin police seeking suspect after fatal stabbing on Sixth Street

Police said a man was found in an alley with multiple stab wounds.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was fatally stabbed in Downtown Austin over the weekend.

The APD responded to the 400 block of E. Sixth Street around 2:47 a.m. Saturday after reports of stabbing that had just occurred in the north alley. Officers and Austin-Travis County EMS found a man with life-threatening injuries on scene. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 10:20 a.m.

Based on crime scene processing and witness interviews, police believe an altercation had broken out in the alley where the stabbing occurred. Witnesses saw a man wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a red baseball cap flee the scene before police arrived.

On Sunday, the Travis County Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as multiple stab wounds and the manner homicide.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

This is Austin's fourth homicide of 2022.