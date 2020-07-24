APD seeking more information after shots fired near police officer

Austin police have launched a deadly conduct investigation. Tips could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking information after shots were fired near a police officer sitting inside his patrol vehicle.

The incident occurred on July 17 around 1 a.m. on the 5300 block of Pleasant Valley Road.

The officer on patrol had parked in the area when he heard multiple gunshots fired toward the vehicle. At the time, his windows were rolled down and he reported rounds striking the building just behind him. The officer was able to take cover and, once the gunfire ceased, he began to search the area.

The case was moved to the APD's aggravated assault unit on July 22. A detective then began following up with local residents and businesses nearby for more information. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 512-472-TIPS (8477) or 512-974-5245, or use the Crime Stoppers App. A reward of $1,000 may be offered for information that leads to an arrest.